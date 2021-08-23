Jacksonville to resurface several streets this week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville has announced several streets will receive a facelift this week.

The street rehabilitation project begins Monday in an effort to improve the condition of roadways throughout the city.

Streets included in the resurfacing are Decatur Road, River Street, Maple Street, Sioux Drive, Office Park Drive, Liberty Drive, Parkwood Drive, Creighton Drive, Radcliffe Circle, Harvard Circle, Yale Circle, and Campbell Place.

Residents who live in the paving areas will still have access to their homes but are asked not to park in the street during this time.

The project is said to be weather dependent, and no end date has been announced yet.

For more information regarding the project, you are asked to call the City of Jacksonville Streets Division at 910-938-5333.

