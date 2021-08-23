ECU welcomes students back to class Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University starts their fall semester Monday.

According to the universities website, 75% of course offerings are currently scheduled for face to face instruction.

Students, faculty, and staff are required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors.

Additionally, social distancing is no longer required within classrooms and other areas.

