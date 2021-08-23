Advertisement

ECU welcomes students back to class Monday

ECU copula
ECU copula(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University starts their fall semester Monday.

According to the universities website, 75% of course offerings are currently scheduled for face to face instruction.

Students, faculty, and staff are required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors.

Additionally, social distancing is no longer required within classrooms and other areas.

