ECU football players make some lighter moments on media day

From sasquatches to action news reporting Pirates had some fun with us
ECU football players have some fun with us on media day.
ECU football players have some fun with us on media day.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is officially through fall camp. Media day was Saturday and it can be monotonous for the coaches and players. Thankfully it can also be one of the most fun times as well.

“This is Justin Chase reporting from Towne Bank Center Towers with WITN action news,” says ECU offensive lineman Justin Chase, “So, Avery Jones being from this eastern part of the state is there a sense of pride in wanting to be here?”

“I love Greenville, I grew up close to Greenville, been to Greenville many times. So, The 252 is my home and I love it here,” says ECU offensive lineman Avery Jones of Havelock.

“Who is your favorite person on this team? Remember I’m the one giving the interview,” says Chase.

“I would say Justin Chase is my favorite person on this team,” says Jones, “Great teammate, great offensive lineman, just a great guy.”

Holton Ahlers not only believes in Sasquatch’s, but that he has seen them.

“He lives in Grimesland,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers of Greenville, “Coming home from practice one day I saw two of them. I sent it to the Discovery Channel and they did not respond. The channel is fake not me though.”

And star linebacker and defensive end Xavier Smith took the chance to put his running backs on the spot.

“This Xavier Smith guy you know he moves the rush, he’s been moving around the defense but when he was at linebacker I heard he was strapping you guys up some times, what you have to say about that?” says ECU defensive lineman Xavier Smith.

“I don’t recall,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris.

“I don’t recall hahaha,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell.

“They landed too many times on their head folks,” says Smith, “I’m Xavier Smith.”

