Corvette owner takes sports car out for “last hurrah” before selling it

The crash happened on Highway 11, north of Greenville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a high-performance sports car said it was his “last hurrah”, unfortunately, that turned out to be flipping the vehicle over on a Pitt County highway.

Rescue crews were called to Highway 11 and Stanton Mill Road just before 2:00 p.m. Monday to find a 2020 Corvette Stingray on its side.

Spencer Everette, of Greenville, told WITN that he pulled out onto Highway 11 “and gunned” it. The man lost control of the pricey sports car, running off the road and into a ditch.

Everette wasn’t hurt and emergency crews managed to flip the vehicle back over.

He told us he was selling the car tomorrow and this was his “last hurrah”.

The Highway Patrol is charging Everette with reckless driving.

