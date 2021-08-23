Advertisement

CarolinaEast reinstates Visitor Restrictions starting Monday

CarolinaEast visitors
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Monday, CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is decreasing the number of visitors each patient can have.

The hospital says for the time being, each patient can only have one designated visitor, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At one point, the hospital restricted all visitation upon the recommendations of state and federal officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the situation improved, CarolinaEast allowed two visitors per patient, however now they are rolling back as the spread of COVID-19 grows within the community.

No visitors are allowed for patients on COVID isolation protocol, and Emergency Department patients are allowed one designated companion too.

Visitors have to be 18 or older and must wear a mask at all times.

