Tropical Update: Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island at 1 p.m. this afternoon. It had wind speeds of 60 mph which have consistently dropped over the past hour, now down to 50 mph as of the 2 p.m. update. Henri will diminish quickly, however its rains will continue to soak the New England region over the next three days. Power outages, toppled trees and flooding have already been reported from Long Island to Massachusetts.

The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 2 p.m. update (8-22) (WITN Weather)

With Henri clear of NC, our rip current threat will gradually diminish over the coming days. Rips will remain high today and tomorrow, but improvement is expected by Tuesday. While we would normally see a spike in humidity with the passing of a tropical system, Henri will actually help force drier air into the area brought to us by Friday’s cold front.

