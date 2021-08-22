Advertisement

Pitt County firefighters Fill the Boot Drive this weekend

(Source: KCBD Video)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County firefighters are collecting money this weekend for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Sunday firefighters will be at University Commons on Evans Street near the Target entrance with a boot in hand asking people to donate.

The Pitt County Fire Association says donations go towards transforming the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility.”

Development Coordinator, Katherine Fullwood

This year firefighters are continuing at 65-year tradition of giving back to the MDA community.

