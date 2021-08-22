Advertisement

Pitt County Community College Restaurant Job Fair set for Monday

Pitt County Restaurant Job Fair
Pitt County Restaurant Job Fair(Pitt County NCWorks Career Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Community College will host a restaurant job fair Monday.

The event will be held at the Craig F. Goess Building in the Multipurpose room from 2-6 p.m.

PCC encourages people to come out and apply. They say various restaurants in Pitt County will be there including Logan’s, Sam Jones BBQ, Luna Pizza and many more.

The college says applicants should bring a resume with them.

