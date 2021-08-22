Advertisement

Monday marks the First Day of School for many ENC kids

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tomorrow is the first day of school for many kids in Eastern North Carolina.

Students in Bertie, Craven, Carteret, Lenoir, Martin, Onslow, and Pitt counties all start school Monday.

This summer many school boards have voted on optional or required mask mandates.

Craven, Carteret, and Pitt counties will require masks inside school buildings. While Onslow County will have an optional mask mandate.

