Jeanne Robertson, North Carolina humorist, dies at 77

ELON, N.C. (AP) - Jeanne Robertson, who parlayed her appearance in the Miss America pageant into a career as a speaker and humorist, has died at the age of 77.

Her death was announced by Elon University, where she served as a trustee. A cause of death was not released.

Robertson became Miss North Carolina at age 19, and won Miss Congeniality at the 1963 Miss America pageant. Her pageant experience and her 6-foot-2-inch frame often provided fodder for her comedy routines, delivered in her Southern accent.

She played college basketball at Auburn, and taught physical education in North Carolina for eight years after graduating in 1967.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.