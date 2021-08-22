Advertisement

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor North Carolina veteran

(WBTV | WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered American and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor a military veteran.

The Salisbury Post reports local native Henry E. Ellis was killed on Nov. 30, 1950, in what is now North Korea.

For about 70 years, Ellis was listed as killed in action although his remains hadn’t been found.

Last September, a Department of Defense medical examiner determined remains found in 2012 to be Ellis.

A funeral with full military honors is scheduled for Monday on the campus of the Salisbury VA.

