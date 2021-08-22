First Monday Powerball drawing starts with $293M jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The first Monday night Powerball drawing will start with a $293 million jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

On Saturday, North Carolinians had the chance to win the $290 million Powerball jackpot but it has increased.

The Monday night drawing will join the current schedule of Wednesday and Saturday night drawings.

“We would love to see someone from North Carolina win the first Monday night jackpot,” the N.C. Education Lottery said. “The chance to win millions on a Monday night just made Mondays a lot more exciting.”

Five North Carolina players have won jackpots so far, including a Brunswick County man who won the most recent big win of a $2 million prize in July.

If someone in North Carolina wins Monday’s jackpot, they have the choice of taking their prize as a $293 million annuity or a lump sum of $214.2 million, according to N.C. Education Lottery.

