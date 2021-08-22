ECU wraps up fall camp with scrimmage, local walk-on earns scholarship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU holding a scrimmage Saturday morning with fans in the stands at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the first time in a few years.

The second scrimmage to fall Kent marks the end of fall camp for ECU football. It was a full day for all the players involved out there and the defense definitely shine again this Saturday morning.

“We won today. We definitely won today. We won last week too,” says ECU defensive lineman Rick D’Abreau, “We are going to get after it every time.”

“I’m excited about our secondary, I’m excited about our defense, but we have to keep pushing forward,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.

“They are tired of each other as far as that being who they face. They are ready to face another opponent. I think a successful camp from the standpoint of I think we know what we have, where we are,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I think we’ve seen the places that are strongest. I think everybody is excited about moving on to our opening opponent.”

One of the coolest things from the day was Mike Houston announcing after the scrimmage Maceo Donald of East Carteret was given a scholarship.

“He was here when I got here and he worked so hard, he were so many different hats for us,” says Houston, “He’s a loyal core guy too. Strong character, already has his undergraduate degree, and very popular in the locker room.”

“Maceo has just been the perfect guy as a role model for any kid,” says ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “I think it was a great thing you know you could tell by the reaction of the team how much they love Maceo and what he means to this team.”

The focus now shifts to a week from Thursday for the season opener against App State.

“Being out there and grinding with my brothers every day do you know I’m excited what we can be this year,” says ECU defensive lineman and linebacker Xavier Smith, “Just seen the hard work we all put in and the execution, and progression from last year. Just building on that.”

“I believe in these guys more than I ever have in my time here. I think we’ve got is good enough skilled position to go out and win this thing in the conference,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “We’re not just focused on six games. We are adding to that and looking further than that.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.