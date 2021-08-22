Advertisement

Appreciation breakfast to honor educators on Sunday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville, The Pentecostal of Greenville church is hosting an appreciation breakfast called “Educators Sunday” to say thank you to educators for their hard work and dedication with children in their communities.

The event is from 9-11a.m. on August 22nd. Teachers in attendance will receive gift baskets and gift cards for supplies for the upcoming school year.

The church says the pandemic has been hard for everyone especially educators and “Educators Sunday” is a way to showcase a token of appreciation.

