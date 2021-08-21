WITN Friday Night End Zone 8-20-21
Conley, Rose, South Central, Southwest Onslow and Northside Game Highlights
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK ONE
East Carteret 59, Swansboro 42
East Forsyth 48, Northwest Guilford 7
East Lincoln 39, Lenoir Hibriten 7
Farmville Central 41, North Johnston 6
Jacksonville 42, Southwest Onslow 7
Jacksonville White Oak 38, Fairmont 14
Kinston 43, South Central Pitt 29
Nash Central 42, Southeast Halifax 6
Northern Nash 53, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Pender County 24, Lejeune 0
Perquimans 50, Manteo 6
South Brunswick 15, Richlands 0
South Lenoir 46, Jones County 0
Southern Nash 46, East Wake 28
Washington 62, Pamlico County 20
West Carteret 20, Ayden-Grifton 14
Wilmington Hoggard 28, Jacksonville Northside 0
Wilmington Laney 34, Greenville Conley 24
Wilson Fike 40, Wilson Beddingfield 0
Wilson Hunt 34, Greenville Rose 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Bertie County vs. Elizabeth City Northeastern, ccd.
Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Currituck County vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, Va., ppd. to Aug 21st.
Durham Jordan vs. Erwin Triton, ccd.
Durham Riverside vs. Cape Fear, ppd. to Aug 21st.
East Rowan vs. North Rowan, ccd.
Eden Morehead vs. Western Guilford, ccd.
Friendship vs. Raleigh Millbrook, ccd.
Harrells Christian vs. Christ the King High School, ccd.
James Island, S.C. vs. West Mecklenburg, ccd.
Morrisville Green Hope vs. Raleigh Broughton, ccd.
Newton Grove Hobbton vs. Newton Grove Midway, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Northern Durham vs. Scotland, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Pittsboro Northwood vs. Lee County, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Pungo Christian vs. Brunswick Academy, Va., ppd.
Rolesville vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Siler City Jordan-Matthews vs. Southwestern Randolph, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Southern Alamance vs. Graham, ccd.
Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd. to Sep 10th.
St. Pauls vs. Pembroke Swett, ppd.
West Rowan vs. Salisbury, ccd.
