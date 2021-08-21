Wilson officer on leave after DWI arrest

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson Police officer is on administrative leave after a DWI arrest on Saturday.

Officer Marisela Cabello was arrested in Wake County at 1:35 a.m. by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and is accused of driving while impaired.

Wilson Police said Cabello was off duty and driving her personal vehicle.

She had been with the police department for a year and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

Cabello is on leave while the criminal and internal investigations are being conducted, police said.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department.

