Advertisement

Wilson officer on leave after DWI arrest

Wilson Police officer Marisela Cabello was arrested on Saturday and is facing a DWI charge.
Wilson Police officer Marisela Cabello was arrested on Saturday and is facing a DWI charge.(Wilson Police Dept.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson Police officer is on administrative leave after a DWI arrest on Saturday.

Officer Marisela Cabello was arrested in Wake County at 1:35 a.m. by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and is accused of driving while impaired.

Wilson Police said Cabello was off duty and driving her personal vehicle.

She had been with the police department for a year and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

Cabello is on leave while the criminal and internal investigations are being conducted, police said.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing
The official track and data of Hurricane Henri as of the 11 a.m. update (8-21)
Tropical Update: Henri reaches hurricane strength
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County

Latest News

The official track and data of Hurricane Henri as of the 11 a.m. update (8-21)
Tropical Update: Henri intensifies to hurricane strength
The official track and data of Hurricane Henri as of the 11 a.m. update (8-21)
Tropical Update: Henri reaches hurricane strength
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms possible as Henri stays offshore
Treatment for covid positive patients becoming more available