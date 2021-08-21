Advertisement

Masks will be required inside Tyrrell County Schools

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Tyrrell County School Board voted to require face coverings inside all school properties.

The board voted four to one, with one board member absent, putting the mask mandate in place.

All students, staff and visitors must follow the mandate effective Monday.

At indoor sporting events all spectators are required to mask up too, regardless of vaccination status.

