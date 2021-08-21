Tropical Update: Henri to pass off our coast Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a hurricane tonight or Saturday. The 11pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Henri with 70 mph winds. It is moving north at 9pm and an increase in forward speed is forecast. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Long Island and other potions of the New England coast.

Henri is located 220 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Even as the storm moves northward and gets closer to the East, it will stay far enough offshore to keep its rain and wind fields from affecting us directly. However, Henri is impacting our beaches with rip current threats at high levels and staying high through the weekend. Beach erosion is possible as well. A high surf advisory is in effect from Cape Lookout to Oregon Inlet for waves up to 8 feet.

Once Henri moves north of ENC, it will set its sights on the New England region with a potential landfall expected along Long Island, New York. The NHC is projecting a landfall late Sunday near category 1 hurricane strength. It would be first hurricane to strike New England since Irene in 2011.

Henri Data (WITN)

Henri Track (WITN)

Hurricane Grace is moving toward Mexico. It is moving westward over the southern Gulf. Maximum winds are up to 120 mph making Grace a major category 3 hurricane. It will make landfall near Veracruz early Saturday before reaching Mexico City later in the day.

Grace Track (WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.