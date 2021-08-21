Advertisement

Tropical Update: Henri intensifies to hurricane strength

Henri will stay at least 100 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras today before approaching New England Sunday
By Charlie Ironmonger
Aug. 21, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Henri has intensified from a tropical storm to a hurricane. NOAA’s hurricane hunters were dispatched earlier this morning to collect data on the system. The 11am advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Henri with 75 mph winds moving north-northeast at 14 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Long Island and other potions of the New England coast.

Even as the storm moves northward and gets closer to the East, it will stay far enough offshore to keep its rain and wind fields from affecting us directly. However, Henri is impacting our beaches with rip current threats at high levels and staying high through the weekend. Beach erosion is possible as well. A high surf advisory is in effect from Cape Lookout to Oregon Inlet for waves up to 8 feet.

Once Henri moves north of ENC, it will set its sights on the New England region with a potential landfall expected along Long Island, New York. The NHC is projecting a landfall late Sunday near category 1 hurricane strength. It would be first hurricane to strike New England since Irene in 2011.

Hurricane Grace has made its second landfall in Mexico and has since dropped from a category 3 to category 2 hurricane. It It will continue its path towards Mexico City today, deteriorating as it moves of the mountainous Mexican landscape.

