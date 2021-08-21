Advertisement

Tropical Update: Henri comes within 150 miles of NC coast

The system will pull away from the East over the next 24 hours
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After reaching category 1 hurricane strength earlier today, Henri has shown steady movement northward as it approaches the New England coastline. It passed by our coast earlier today, staying about 150 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras. The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Henri with 75 mph winds moving north-northeast at 14 mph.

The official track and data of Hurricane Henri as of the 5 p.m. update (8-21)
The official track and data of Hurricane Henri as of the 5 p.m. update (8-21)(WITN Weather)

With Henri now clear of NC, our rip current threat will gradually diminish over the coming days. Rips will remain high through the weekend, but improvement is expected by Tuesday. While we would normally see a spike in humidity with the passing of a tropical system, Henri will actually help force drier air into the area brought to us by Friday’s cold front.

Landfall is expected to happen along Long Island, NY Sunday afternoon. The NHC projects Henri to weaken to a strong tropical storm before landfall occurs, however the dip in wind speed will be minimal. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from New Jersey to Massachusetts while hurricane warnings stretch from Oak Beach, NY to Little Compton, MA. It would be first hurricane to strike New England since Irene in 2011.

