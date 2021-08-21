Treatment for covid positive patients becoming more available

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a therapy being used across our state for people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and it’s a treatment option that has been around for months and it could be offered at a hospital near you.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization to allow the use of monoclonal antibody therapies to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the use of the monoclonal antibodies treatment increased by 18-fold since late June with 100 administrations for the week of June 23rd to 1,874 for the week of August 11th.

“It’s really scary to have COVID, because it’s dangerous and I don’t know if people know that there’s a treatment out there that can make you feel better pretty quickly and he’ll keep you out of the hospital.”

The antibodies are given to patients who are at high risk for severe symptoms from the virus or someone who may have tested positive and have symptoms for 10 days or less.

This is given through an IV infusion or shot and may help people from staying out of the hospital.

State Pharmacist, Dr. Amanda Fuller Moore said monoclonal antibodies are proteins that are made in a laboratory to fight infections, so these particular monoclonal antibodies are made specifically for covid-19.

Statewide there are more than 130 sites that offer the antibody treatment.. one of which, is Vidant.. who has given out over 1700 doses since November.

The treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine against the virus. but NCDHHS says it could potentially reduce the severity of the symptoms if you do test positive.

“You’re probably going to feel better most patients who get it feel better. Maybe within 12 to 24 hours most patients get better a lot quicker. And that’s great but more importantly it helps keep folks out of the hospital. It helps keep folks off of oxygen and keep patients off of the ventilator.”

Health experts say you should talk to your health care provider to see if the monoclonal antibody therapy is an option for you.. you can also contact the Vidant Health Hotline for more information at, (252)847-6500.

In addition to Vidant Health, Onslow Memorial Hospital said they will be going live next week using the antibody therapy as well.

The federal government is providing this therapy at no cost to patients but an administration fee may be charged.

