Search continues for missing persons in North Carolina flood

(WYFF/NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CRUSO, N.C. (AP) - Hundreds of searchers continued combing through debris looking for four people who remain unaccounted for after flooding in western North Carolina.

Haywood County Emergency Services issued an update Saturday on search and rescue efforts. The number of missing individuals dropped from five to four.

As recently as of Thursday, 20 people had been unaccounted for. The death toll remained at four, all from the town of Cruso.

Two of those who died were identified Saturday as 73-year-old Judy Mason and 83-year-old Charlene Mungo.

Officials said more than 200 searchers were deployed Saturday, the fourth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.

