Organizers to dedicate Landmark Sharecroppers Haiti Cemetery Saturday

Trenton Landmark Sharecroppers Haiti Cemetery dedication
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The landmark Sharecroppers Haiti Cemetery will be dedicated Saturday at 6 p.m.

The event will be held on cemetery grounds, located on 387 1st St. in Trenton.

Organizers say flag poles have been erected and many headstones have been restored at the cemetery, which is over 100 years old.

Rev. James H. Alexander, the Pastor of Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville will speak and music will be provided by the Cherry Point Marine Band and the Darryl Merrill Band.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

