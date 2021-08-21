Organizers to dedicate Landmark Sharecroppers Haiti Cemetery Saturday

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The landmark Sharecroppers Haiti Cemetery will be dedicated Saturday at 6 p.m.

The event will be held on cemetery grounds, located on 387 1st St. in Trenton.

Organizers say flag poles have been erected and many headstones have been restored at the cemetery, which is over 100 years old.

Rev. James H. Alexander, the Pastor of Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville will speak and music will be provided by the Cherry Point Marine Band and the Darryl Merrill Band.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

