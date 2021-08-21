Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.
One person dead following Wayne County shooting
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
Two dead, 20 people missing after Haywood County flooding
COVID-19 vaccinations
Greenville nursing home reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers
Mega Millions 08-20-21
Mega Millions 08-20-21
Henri Track
Tropical Update: Henri to pass off our coast Saturday
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Patchy morning fog then partly sunny skies Saturday