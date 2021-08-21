Local star football player Johnson ready to make a big splash, coaches happy with his fall camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is gearing up for their 2nd scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning. this one will be in front of fans starting at 9 AM.

One of the local guys, Greenville’s C.J. Johnson has been starting to level up for the Pirates and the team is taking notice.

“I put in the work over the summer like I can move better, move faster,” says ECU wide receiver C.J. Johnson, “I’m a solid 217. Around this time last year, when we came back from quarantine, I was 236. I lost 20 pounds in a year. Feeling slim and trim.”

The changes in C.J. have been noticed by both his head coach and his offensive coordinator.

“He’s in the best shape he has been in. He’s down under 220,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “He’s running really well. He’s really matured. I think he’s having a really good camp.”

“C.J. Johnson is having a great camp,” says ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “CJ had 2 just absolute great plays out there. they don’t get many catches because we were spreading it around.”

He said staying on campus this summer has helped him grow up and be the guy his coaches are seeing.

“I think I have learned so many life lessons just from football. From how important is for taking care or your body, to how important it is to performing on the field,” says Johnson, “Most important performing as a team, as a whole.”

Johnson’s former high school quarterback Holton Ahlers has helped push him to the level he’s at right now.

“Pushes me at practice getting rid of all my bad habits and stuff. Like the way I push him at practice. We just make each other better. We feed off each other,” says Johnson, “We each have energy out there and we feed off of it. All the receivers have built a good connection with Holton. He don’t just have a connection with me. He has a connection with all of them. He grabs all of them to the side and talks to them like he talks to me.”

