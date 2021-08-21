Local children foundation back pack giveaway in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - In Wilson, The Team Power Foundation is holding it’s third annual Knowledge is Power back pack giveaway.

The foundation’s focus is to motivate children ages of eight through 18, providing positive activities for the youth to save communities.

The giveaway is happening August 21st from 1-4 p.m. at the Power Plex Athletic Center on 316 Tarboro Street.

The Team Power Foundation believes in empowering the youth with life skills through sports and mentorship in they’re education.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.