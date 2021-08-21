Advertisement

Local children foundation back pack giveaway in Wilson

(WDAM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - In Wilson, The Team Power Foundation is holding it’s third annual Knowledge is Power back pack giveaway.

The foundation’s focus is to motivate children ages of eight through 18, providing positive activities for the youth to save communities.

The giveaway is happening August 21st from 1-4 p.m. at the Power Plex Athletic Center on 316 Tarboro Street.

The Team Power Foundation believes in empowering the youth with life skills through sports and mentorship in they’re education.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update (8-21).
Tropical Update: Henri to pass by the OBX today
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County

Latest News

Trenton Landmark Sharecroppers Haiti Cemetery dedication
Organizers to dedicate Landmark Sharecroppers Haiti Cemetery Saturday
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms possible as Henri stays offshore
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update (8-21).
Tropical Update: Henri to pass by the OBX today
Treatment for covid positive patients becoming more available