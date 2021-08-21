Advertisement

Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update (8-21).
Tropical Update: Henri to pass by the OBX today
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated storms possible as Henri stays offshore
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update (8-21).
Tropical Update: Henri to pass by the OBX today
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend