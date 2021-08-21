Greenville groups hold back-to-school events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Back-to-school events were held in Greenville on Saturday, featuring backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts and more at two locations.

The Blue Diamond Divas SC, Trendsettaz Car and Truck Club and BASS Car and Truck Club gave back to the community at Peppermint Park while the Cops and Barbers organization held their 5th annual back-to-school event at Kampus Kutz.

Although both events were held separately, the meaning behind their efforts were the same.

“School supplies are expensive,” Trendsettaz’ Ron Elliot said. “Even if you’re trying to go school supply shopping now, supplies [are] scarce. Some of the stuff we had to order it took a month to get here.”

Blue Diamond Divas’ Donna Adetayo added it’s important to show support.

“Our youth are what we have now,” Adetayo said. “What we’re pouring into them is what they’re going to bring into the next generation of what we have coming along.”

Organizers with Cops and Barbers said the event not only provides much needed resources, but it also bridges the gap between officers and young African-Americans in the community.

“Saturday’s are one of the busiest days for a barber,” Kampus Kutz owner Tracy Wade said, adding that giving up one weekend for a great cause is worth it. “So many stereotypical things going on today. Our job is to let each other know that we’re there for each other; whether it be the cops; whether it be barbers.”

Haircut and dance vouchers were also offered in addition to school supplies to children who came to the park.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.