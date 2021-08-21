Advertisement

Greenville groups hold back-to-school events

Back to school events
Back to school events
By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Back-to-school events were held in Greenville on Saturday, featuring backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts and more at two locations.

The Blue Diamond Divas SC, Trendsettaz Car and Truck Club and BASS Car and Truck Club gave back to the community at Peppermint Park while the Cops and Barbers organization held their 5th annual back-to-school event at Kampus Kutz.

Although both events were held separately, the meaning behind their efforts were the same.

“School supplies are expensive,” Trendsettaz’ Ron Elliot said. “Even if you’re trying to go school supply shopping now, supplies [are] scarce. Some of the stuff we had to order it took a month to get here.”

Blue Diamond Divas’ Donna Adetayo added it’s important to show support.

“Our youth are what we have now,” Adetayo said. “What we’re pouring into them is what they’re going to bring into the next generation of what we have coming along.”

Organizers with Cops and Barbers said the event not only provides much needed resources, but it also bridges the gap between officers and young African-Americans in the community.

“Saturday’s are one of the busiest days for a barber,” Kampus Kutz owner Tracy Wade said, adding that giving up one weekend for a great cause is worth it. “So many stereotypical things going on today. Our job is to let each other know that we’re there for each other; whether it be the cops; whether it be barbers.”

Haircut and dance vouchers were also offered in addition to school supplies to children who came to the park.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing
Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in North Carolina
The official track and data of Hurricane Henri as of the 11 a.m. update (8-21)
Tropical Update: Henri reaches hurricane strength
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Afternoon storms return again Sunday
Back to school events
Back to school events
ECU football scrim 2
ECU football scrim 2
The official track and data of Hurricane Henri as of the 5 p.m. update (8-21)
Tropical Update: Henri comes within 150 miles of NC coast