Craven County Schools mask guidance for extracurricular activities

Craven County Schools
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County School Board has released new guidance for indoor and outdoor extracurricular activities.

According to both the indoor and outdoor school guidance, Craven County students do not have to wear a mask while actively participating in sports. However, they are required to wear a mask at all other times.

Spectators are required to wear a mask during all indoor events. While wearing a mask is recommended, they are not required for spectators during outdoor events.

