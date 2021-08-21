Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Afternoon storms return again Sunday

Forecast Discussion: Today’s round of afternoon storms wasn’t quite as widespread as yesterday’s activity, but those who did see rain collect between 0.5-1.0 inches today. This pattern of afternoon storms will continue Sunday, however coverage will continue to decrease. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal (88°) with overnight lows falling to the low 70s.

With Henri now distancing itself from the East, a stationary front will set up shop right off our coast. It will show minimal movement over the entire week, which will add a slight chance of rain to what was supposed to be a dry week here in the East. Areas on the western side of HWY 17 have a better chance of dodging these showers, but afternoon sea breeze fronts will help push the rain westward each afternoon. Highs will hold near the 90° mark with overnight lows down near the 70° mark.

Projected heat index levels for Eastern NC. Valid Sunday, August 22nd. (WITN Weather)

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Rain chance down to 20%, mostly focused over the afternoon hours. High of 88. Wind: W 10.

Monday

Mostly sunny with isolated sea breeze storms over the second half of the day. Rain chance 20%. Wind: W 10.