Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Afternoon storms return again Sunday

Storm development will be focused over the afternoon and evening hours
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Today’s round of afternoon storms wasn’t quite as widespread as yesterday’s activity, but those who did see rain collect between 0.5-1.0 inches today. This pattern of afternoon storms will continue Sunday, however coverage will continue to decrease. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal (88°) with overnight lows falling to the low 70s.

With Henri now distancing itself from the East, a stationary front will set up shop right off our coast. It will show minimal movement over the entire week, which will add a slight chance of rain to what was supposed to be a dry week here in the East. Areas on the western side of HWY 17 have a better chance of dodging these showers, but afternoon sea breeze fronts will help push the rain westward each afternoon. Highs will hold near the 90° mark with overnight lows down near the 70° mark.

Projected heat index levels for Eastern NC. Valid Sunday, August 22nd.
Projected heat index levels for Eastern NC. Valid Sunday, August 22nd.(WITN Weather)

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Rain chance down to 20%, mostly focused over the afternoon hours. High of 88. Wind: W 10.

Monday

Mostly sunny with isolated sea breeze storms over the second half of the day. Rain chance 20%. Wind: W 10.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

