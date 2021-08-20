Advertisement

Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing

This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.
This Jacksonville Walmart location will close for two days.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Walmart location in Jacksonville is temporarily closing for two days to clean and sanitize the building.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Western Boulevard will shut down at 2:00 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The retailer says that will give time for the store to be cleaned and allow employees time to restock the shelves.

A company news release doesn’t specifically say the closing is due to a COVID-19 exposure, and WITN specifically asked Walmart if there was an outbreak at the store.

“We are not able to provide information about those impacted by COVID 19 for privacy reasons,” said Brian Little, Walmart’s global communications director. Little did say they’re taking these proactive measures to help protect their employees and customers, while said it’s nearly impossible to track a source for the virus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
A person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.
One person dead following Wayne County shooting
Henri Track
5:00 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Henri has winds of 65 mph
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
Two dead, 20 people missing after Haywood County flooding
Two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a...
Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days

Latest News

A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral
Dr. Timothy Groover, Baptist Health Hospital's interim chief medical officer, discusses vaccine...
COVID-19 variant hits Jacksonville, Florida hard
This time around, younger people are getting sick from the delta variant.
More people younger than 50 being hospitalized with COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccinations
Greenville nursing home reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate