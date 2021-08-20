Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Walmart location in Jacksonville is temporarily closing for two days to clean and sanitize the building.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Western Boulevard will shut down at 2:00 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The retailer says that will give time for the store to be cleaned and allow employees time to restock the shelves.

A company news release doesn’t specifically say the closing is due to a COVID-19 exposure, and WITN specifically asked Walmart if there was an outbreak at the store.

“We are not able to provide information about those impacted by COVID 19 for privacy reasons,” said Brian Little, Walmart’s global communications director. Little did say they’re taking these proactive measures to help protect their employees and customers, while said it’s nearly impossible to track a source for the virus.

