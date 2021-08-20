Two former Lejeune Marines indicted in alleged neo-Nazi plot to target energy infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two former Camp Lejeune Marines are among four people facing federal charges they planned to attack energy facilities in the U.S.

North Carolina’s U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District announced Friday indictments against Paul Kryscuk, 35, Liam Collins, 21, Jordan Duncan, 26, and Joseph Maurino, 22.

We’re told that Collins and Duncan are former Marines who were assigned to Camp Lejeune.

Officials said the four men are charged with conspiracy to damage the property of an energy facility in the U.S.

The indictment said that the four men researched at length a previous attack on the power grid that saw a group use assault-style rifles to try to explode a power substation.

“Between 2017 and 2020, Kryscuk manufactured firearms while Collins stole military gear, including magazines for assault-style rifles and had them delivered to the other defendants,” investigators said, “During that time, Duncan gathered a library of information, some military-owned, regarding firearms, explosives, and nerve toxins and shared that information with Kryscuk and Collins.”

The indictment also alleges the men discussed using thermite, which burns at over 4000*F, to burn through and destroy power transformers.

“In October 2020, a handwritten list of approximately one dozen intersections and places in Idaho and surrounding states was discovered in Kryscuk’s possession, including intersections and/or places containing a transformer, substations, or other components of the power grid for the northwest United States. If destroyed, the damage caused could exceed $100,000,” the attorney’s office said.

All four are also party to previous indictments charging them with conspiring to hide from the federal government efforts to manufacture, transport, and sell hard to obtain firearms and parts.

Previous indictments also allege that Collins and Kryscuk were members of and made multiple posts on the “Iron March” forum, a now shut down site that was a gathering point for young neo-Nazis to organize and recruit for extremist organizations.

Officials said Collins and Kryscuk met through the forum and recruited additional members, including Duncan, and Maurino, and conducted training, including a live-fire training in the desert near Boise.

In a montage video produced of the training that included Kryscuk, Duncan, and others, the feds said that the participants are seen firing short barrel rifles and other assault-type rifles. Officials said at the end of the propaganda video, the four participants outfitted in AtomWaffen masks are seen giving the “Heil Hitler” sign, beneath the image of a black sun, a Nazi symbol. Investigators said the last frame of the video bears the phrase, “Come home white man.”

If the men are convicted of all counts against them, the attorney’s office said they face up to 40 years in prison.

