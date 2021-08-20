Tropical Update: Henri nearing hurricane status and turning north

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Henri is nearly a hurricane. The 2pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Henri with 70 mph winds. It is moving north-northwest at 6pm and turn to the north with an increase in forward speed is forecast. It is likely to become a hurricane later today or tonight. Hurricane Watches are in effect for potions of the New England coast.

Henri is located 320 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Even as the storm moves northward and gets closer to the East, it will stay far enough offshore to keep its rain and wind fields from affecting us directly. However, Henri has already started to impact our beaches, with rip current threats at high levels today and staying high through the weekend.

Once Henri moves north of ENC, it will set its sights on the New England region with a potential landfall expected near Rhode Island. The NHC is projecting a landfall late Sunday near category 1 hurricane strength.

Henri Data (WITN)

Henri Track (WITN)

Grace has regained hurricane strength and will continue to move westward over the southern Gulf. It will make landfall near Veracruz early Saturday before reaching Mexico City later in the day.

The official track and data of Hurricane Grace as of the 11 a.m. update. (WITN Weather)

