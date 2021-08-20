Advertisement

Tropical Update: Henri set to turn northward today as a hurricane

Henri is expected to move closer to NC, but will stay 100-200 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Henri continues to maintain its strong tropical storm strength. It is forecast to turn northward over the next 24 hours as the wind field intensifies to hurricane strength.

The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update (8-20).
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5 a.m. update (8-20).(WITN Weather)

Henri is located a few hundred miles southeast of the NC Coast. Even as the storm moves northward and gets closer to the East, it will stay far enough offshore to keep its rain and wind fields from affecting us directly. However, Henri has already started to impact our beaches, with rip current threats at high levels today and staying high through the weekend.

Once Henri moves north of ENC, it will set its sights on the New England region with a potential landfall expected near Rhode Island. The NHC is projecting a landfall late Sunday as a category 1 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Grace is also expected to reach hurricane strength later today as it moves over the southern Gulf. It will make landfall near Veracruz early Saturday before reaching Mexico City later in the day.

The official track and data of Tropical Storm Grace as of the 5 a.m. update.
The official track and data of Tropical Storm Grace as of the 5 a.m. update.(WITN Weather)

