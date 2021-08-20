Advertisement

Three rescued after boat capsizes in Oregon Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from their nearby Oregon Inlet station...
The U.S. Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from their nearby Oregon Inlet station along with an MH-85 Dolphin helicopter from Elizabeth City.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OREGON INLET, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were rescued this morning after their boat capsized in the Oregon Inlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from their nearby Oregon Inlet station along with an MH-85 Dolphin helicopter from Elizabeth City.

When the Coast Guard boat arrived, good Samaritans aboard “Rock Solid” were rescuing one of the boaters from the water.

The Coast Guard then retrieved the other two boaters from the water.

One of the people on the boat had a head injury and all three were taken to the Oregon Inlet Coast Guard Station with an ambulance was waiting.

