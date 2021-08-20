Advertisement

Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Onslow County Thursday on multiple drug charges.

Roderick Wall, Jerry Davis, Jr. and Jennifer Pensis, all of Jacksonville were arrested.

Officials found and seized 29 grams of meth, 28 grams of fentanyl, 3 firearms, 35 grams of suspected hemp and $4,354.

Additional meth and drug paraphernalia was found in a camper on the property.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

