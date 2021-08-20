Advertisement

Suddenlink donates over $12,000 in iPads to Craven County Schools

Suddenlink donates iPads
Suddenlink donates iPads(Craven County Schools)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Suddenlink presented Craven County Schools with over $12,000 worth of iPads on Thursday.

The company says the donation will increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, online curriculum and programs as well as to ensure students have access to the technology needed to be successful for the upcoming school year.

This donation is part of Altice USA’s $1 Million giving to 30+ school districts as part of its COVID-19 response initiatives to support local communities as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri approaches hurricane strength
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

Northside-Pinetown football
Northside-Pinetown football
Pitt County Schools host open house ahead of new school year.
Pitt County Schools host open house ahead of new school year
Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are recommended for immunocompromised individuals.
Eastern Carolina Counties providing additional COVID-19 vaccine for those who qualify
COVID-19 vaccinations
Greenville nursing home reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate