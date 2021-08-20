Suddenlink donates over $12,000 in iPads to Craven County Schools

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Suddenlink presented Craven County Schools with over $12,000 worth of iPads on Thursday.

The company says the donation will increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity, online curriculum and programs as well as to ensure students have access to the technology needed to be successful for the upcoming school year.

This donation is part of Altice USA’s $1 Million giving to 30+ school districts as part of its COVID-19 response initiatives to support local communities as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.

