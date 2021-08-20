Advertisement

Saving Graces: Teddy

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Teddy is the Saving Graces 4 Felines kitten of the week.

Saving Graces says Teddy is very active and likes to cuddle.

Erin Precythe with the organization said they named him “Teddy” because he’s like a little Teddy Bear.

Teddy would be good in any home, he also has a brother who can be adopted with him, Precythe added.

Saving Graces is at PetSmart Saturday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The adoption fee is $95 and a good vet reference is required.

All of the cats are spayed or neutered, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They are also micro-chipped.

To see all of the cats and kittens available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
A person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.
One person dead following Wayne County shooting
Henri Track
5:00 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Henri has winds of 65 mph
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
Two dead, 20 people missing after Haywood County flooding
Two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a...
Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days

Latest News

ECU Cupola
ECU faculty convocation set for Friday
Henri Track
Tropical Update: Henri set to turn northward today as a hurricane
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms develop as weak front moves in
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County
Three arrested with multiple drug charges in Onslow County