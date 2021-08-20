Saving Graces: Teddy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Teddy is the Saving Graces 4 Felines kitten of the week.

Saving Graces says Teddy is very active and likes to cuddle.

Erin Precythe with the organization said they named him “Teddy” because he’s like a little Teddy Bear.

Teddy would be good in any home, he also has a brother who can be adopted with him, Precythe added.

Saving Graces is at PetSmart Saturday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The adoption fee is $95 and a good vet reference is required.

All of the cats are spayed or neutered, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They are also micro-chipped.

To see all of the cats and kittens available for adoption, click here.

