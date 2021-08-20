Red flags fly at Atlantic Beach as Henri moves offshore

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The sun was shining and the heat was rising on Friday at Atlantic Beach, a time for Lenita Umstead to relax.

“I usually drive down from Greenville, N.C. just to kind of relax, reset,” Umstead said.

But although the sky seemed fine for a beach day, red flags flew, which signaled beachgoers of rough conditions as Henri moved offshore.

“They’ve been rough all day, but right now, they’re very very high,” Umstead said about the ocean waves. She watched as the tide rose over the beach.

“Yeah, this is not a good time to … actually be in the water,” Umstead said.

Swells have been picking up since Thursday, according to Atlantic Beach Deputy Chief Casey Arthur, who anticipates it increasing to anywhere between 5 to 6 feet.

“So with the swell, if you can just imagine,” Arthur said. “If you were standing on top of the water, that would be as tall as you are. So, if you’re in the water and you’re waist up, then that’s gonna be a good, probably 3 feet, over your head, and that’s a pretty tall wave for anyone to deal with.”

Arthur added it’s overwhelming especially if they’re anywhere near the shore break.

“It’s gonna be a lot of shore break activity that can cause physical injury at the very least and then obviously the worst it can cause a drowning or near drowning incident,” Arthur said.

Emergency officials and lifeguards will continue to monitor the situation at the beach but in the meantime, Arthur recommended paying close attention to local forecasts and to heed the warning of beach flags.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory on Friday that Tropical Storm Henri is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph and is expected to turn toward the north by Friday night.

“Even as the storm moves northward and gets closer to the East, it will stay far enough offshore to keep its rain and wind fields from affecting us directly,” WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams said. “However, Henri has already started to impact our beaches, with rip current threats at high levels today and staying high through the weekend.”

As for Erica and Amani Pindell, sisters who visited Atlantic Beach from Maryland, they left with safety tips in mind.

“I think it knocked over a little bit when I went out a little far in the water, yeah it was pretty strong,” the Pindells said. “Don’t go too far. Definitely don’t go too far, and watch for the riptides. Definitely.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.