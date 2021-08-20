Professors incorporate online tools into classes this semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of the new school year, students and professors are preparing for classes with more online influence.

While the pandemic initially forced educators to resort to online learning, many are now say say they are going to be keeping those tools for the future.

“I’ll use Zoom, FaceTime, FaceBook messenger, texting, the chatting, and we use Canvas at the university where I can upload lessons, video recordings and the students have actual access to it immediately,” said ECU music professor Carroll Dashiell.

Dashiell said though the goal is to get back to in-person learning, but he thinks many online aspects are here to stay.

