Advertisement

Professors incorporate online tools into classes this semester

Some teachers are keeping parts of virtual learning that they adapted to during the pandemic.
ECU Professor to continue using mix of in-person and virtual learning
ECU Professor to continue using mix of in-person and virtual learning(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of the new school year, students and professors are preparing for classes with more online influence.

While the pandemic initially forced educators to resort to online learning, many are now say say they are going to be keeping those tools for the future.

“I’ll use Zoom, FaceTime, FaceBook messenger, texting, the chatting, and we use Canvas at the university where I can upload lessons, video recordings and the students have actual access to it immediately,” said ECU music professor Carroll Dashiell.

Dashiell said though the goal is to get back to in-person learning, but he thinks many online aspects are here to stay.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
A person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.
One person dead following Wayne County shooting
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
Two dead, 20 people missing after Haywood County flooding
Henri Track
5:00 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Henri has winds of 65 mph
COVID-19 vaccinations
Greenville nursing home reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Onslow schools prep for return to class
Onslow schools prep for return to class
Henri Track
Tropical Update: Henri to pass by our coast Saturday
Teachers preparing for in-person learning.
County with optional mask requirement gears up for new semester
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing
Walmart closing Jacksonville neighborhood market location for cleaning and sanitizing