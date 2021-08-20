Pitt County Schools host open house ahead of new school year.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Schools welcomed students and their families for open house before the start of the new school year.

At Lakeforest Elementary in Greenville, hundreds of kids found their classrooms and met their teachers Thursday afternoon.

For some first graders, it was their first time in a classroom after virtual learning last year and many were excited to find their desks and claim their cubbies.

Principal Diana Denham says staff members are ready to help kids catch up and are excited to see the students in person again. “We have some kids that haven’t been in our building for over a year. So the toll that it’s taking on kids and families we know it’s big, but we’re here to support our families and we’re excited and ready to welcome them back with open arms.”

School starts next week in Pitt County.

