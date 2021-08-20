Northside-Pinetown football adjusting to new group of players following state final trip, 12 graduating seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Northside-Pinetown finished as state runner up this past season. After a short offseason, and losing a bunch of players to graduation, the Panthers are back and hungry for another big season on the gridiron.

“We do have some kids who were starters on both sides of the ball returning. We also have some spots to fill we lost 12 seniors,” says Northside head coach Keith Boyd, “Right now we are just in the process of trying to figure out who can fit where.”

Being a small school they are not only trying to replace those seniors that graduated but also trying to figure our their offense.

“Our stuff is always evolving. We have a group of kids who can play this system for a couple years. Then they graduate and we may not have that skill set the next time. Right now we are more of a smashmouth,” Keith says, “Wind up in double tight, some double wings and branch off from there. As defenses adjust we have to adjust.”

Northside played at North Pitt for its jamboree against bigger schools and had a lot of success. They are looking for a tough challenge in their conference.

“I think it is just going to be who stays away from the injuires,” says Boyd, “Who can put it together and stay on a roll. "

As for the players, they are looking to take that one finals step.

“Our goals are always to be better than last year. It’s always as far as conference champs, we just want to get better every year,” says Northside quarterback Kiefer Boyd, “We want to excel.”

Northside-Pinetown started the season a day early with a 56-21 win over Camden County Thursday night.

