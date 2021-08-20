Advertisement

NCEL 08-19-21

NCEL 08-19-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Vidant at full capacity; delaying some surgeries
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
As of noon, search and rescue efforts were underway in Cruso and Lake Logan.
30 people unaccounted for in Western North Carolina after flooding
The official track of Tropical Storm Henri from the National Hurricane Center as of the 5 a.m....
Tropical Storm Henri approaches hurricane strength
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Latest News

Tarboro vs Rocky Mount
Tarboro vs Rocky Mount
NCEL 08-19-21
NCEL 08-19-21
Suddenlink donates iPads
Suddenlink donates over $12,000 in iPads to Craven County Schools
Northside-Pinetown football
Northside-Pinetown football