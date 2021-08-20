Advertisement

Meteorologists warn of rip currents from Henri

Red flags are flying at Emerald Isle beaches.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMERALD ISLE, NC (AP) - The National Weather Service is warning residents and beachgoers on the North Carolina coast of rip currents and rough surf associated with Tropical Storm Henri.

Meteorologist Steven Pfaff of the weather service’s Wilmington office says swells from Henri are expected to created hazardous surf conditions at all area beaches beginning Friday and continuing on Saturday as swells from the storm intensify.

The weather service also says dangerous swimming conditions are expected given the high likelihood of rip currents and larger breaking waves in the surf.

As of Friday morning, the system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

