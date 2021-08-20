High School football players prepare for upcoming season amid ongoing pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High School football is back, but the threat of the pandemic remains.

Coaches for the J. H. Rose High School football team say they are being cautious, but right now they have their sights on winning games this season.

On Friday players were busy working hard on the field ahead of the first game, it’s an important start to the season for senior Michael Allen who was injured last year, now Allen says he’s ready to show the world what he is capable of.

“It’s great to be back to as normal as possible, and really I don’t think any of the guys care what time we play, as long as we play, and as long as we get some time to play football, we’re fine with that,” said Allen.

Players like Allen aren’t alone it wanting this season to be as normal as possible, especially after a year like no other. In 2020 the pandemic forced high school football to be delayed until the spring.

While COVID-19 delayed the season, it also made it tougher for players to catch the attention of recruiters who are looking to make it to the next level.

“It was extremely tough, no camps, no visits, it was pretty hard for me,” explained Allen who will be playing next year for NC State.

For J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland, he hopes to get more players like Allen, to the next level. But if that is going to happen, Bland says his team will have to closely follow COVID-19 protocols, so he can keep his team playing.

“We can’t worry about what everyone does, but we can control our factors, let’s stay around the people we trust, our family, our teammates, let’s not go outside of our bubble so we can make sure we’ll be able to play our entire season,” said Bland.

