Greenville nursing home reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country the Biden Administration has taken a new strategy to protect our nation’s most vulnerable.

On Wednesday, the president announced a tough stance on nursing homes to help fight the pandemic.

“If you work in a nursing home and serve people on Medicare and Medicaid, you will also be required to get vaccinated,” Biden said.

President Biden’s announcement will affect more than 15,000 nursing homes and nearly $1.3 million workers.

Some of those workers are employed at Cypress Glen Nursing Home in Greenville. Marketing Director, Elizabeth Jenkins, thinks the move could create hiring challenges.

“Well staffing is always a concern,” Jenkins said. “But certainly like many businesses across the country that have required (vaccines), staffing will be a considerable challenge these days.”

When vaccines first rolled out, America’s senior citizens were first in line to get the shot.

According to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 82% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, while 60% of nursing home staff are vaccinated.

Jenkins believes Cypress Glen Nursing Home is ahead of the curve on their staff being vaccinated.

“Our staff that have talked to their peers across the country say our percentage of fully vaccinated staff is higher than most,” Jenkins said. “So that’s good.”

An official deadline for nursing home staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine has not been announced yet.

