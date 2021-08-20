Eastern Carolina Counties providing additional COVID-19 vaccine for those who qualify

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Several counties in the east say they are now providing an additional dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to those that qualify.

Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood. Those who received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system. Those who received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system. Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome). Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection, and those with active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Those in Hyde County can call 252-926-4467 to schedule an appointment.

﻿And on Friday, August 20, the Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot.

The health department says these additional doses are not considered booster doses but are additional doses of the vaccine intended to increase the protection for individuals who are immunocompromised and may need an additional dose to be protected from COVID-19. The additional dose is administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. This does not apply to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health department only has the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at this time.

To make a vaccination appointment for any dose, contact 252-728-8550, option 2, or find other providers at myspot.nc.gov.

