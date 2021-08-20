Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms develop as weak front moves in

Forecast Discussion: High humidity and heat will help a weak cold front spark storms across the region this afternoon. Dew points this morning were in the mid to upper 70s, quite high for even this time of year. Light showers and a stray storm in the morning hours will increase rapidly after lunch. While we will likely avoid severe weather, heavy downpours will lead to ponding on roads with poor drainage and localized flooding. Highs today will reach the mid 80s due to the increasing rain chances.

The storms will exit the area late tonight, however rain chances will linger through the weekend. Rain chances will drop to 40% by Saturday and 20% by Sunday. Highs will climb back towards the 90° mark as the rain diminishes.

Henri is located southeast of North Carolina by a few hundred miles and is going to move northward today. The storm is expected to stay about 100 to 200 miles off the North Carolina coast on Saturday before moving farther north and away by Sunday. Higher surf and rip currents are expected through the weekend from Henri. Stay with WITN for First Alert updates on Henri.

Friday

Partly sunny start with increasing afternoon storms. Rain chance is 60%. High of 89. Wind: SE 5.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a few storms. 40% rain chance favoring NE. High of 88. Wind: SW 10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Only 20% rain chance. High of 88. Wind: W 10.