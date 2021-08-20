ACC to make COVID-19 positive teams unable to play to forfeit contests

GREENSBORO, N.C. (ACC) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday its 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy and several key updates to protocols within the league’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report.The COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, which was approved by the league’s athletics directors, applies to football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. 2021-22 ACC COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy In the sports of football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball:

If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings.

If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to any factor(s) directly associated with a Game Discontinuation Consideration as listed in the current ACC Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report, the Conference’s sport rescheduling policy shall apply.