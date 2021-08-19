“We are at full capacity”: Vidant Medical Center president delays non-urgent surgeries, urges vaccinations before things get worse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is now pushing back certain elective procedures as the hospital system finds itself over 85% capacity in many of its facilities.

“We changed visitor policies, we changed elective schedules to make sure we have room for increasing patient numbers,” explained Vidant Medical Center President Brian Floyd.

Floyd said a high number of COVID-19 patients, among several more in for other reasons, are filling up their rooms. He said three of their hospitals are already overcapacity.

“We have resources for the public, but our projections show continued surge of COVID patients over the coming weeks if there’s not a disruption in that,” he said.

He reported 123 COVID patients in the hospital system. 36 are in ICU care, 22 on ventilators and over 90% of the COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Although Floyd said hospitals often run at around 85% to 90% capacity, even without COVID, he expressed his concerns at the rate we are going.

Floyd urges people to mask up and get vaccinated because it can make a difference in the trajectory of the hospital.

Vidant also encourages people to get tested at their testing sites rather than the emergency department, as that could add to their already high patient count.

Vidant is feeling the effects of a national trend; hospitals across the country are also reporting high capacity, largely due to the influx of COVID-19 patients.

